“3D text creation tutorial”: Creating 3D Texts in Blender: A Tutorial

In today’s digital age, 3D graphics have become an essential part of visual communication. Be it in movies, games, or advertising, 3D graphics have the power to captivate the audience’s attention. Blender, a free and open-source 3D creation software, has made it easier for designers to create stunning 3D graphics. In this tutorial, we will learn how to create 3D texts in Blender using HTML headings.

Before we start, let’s first understand what HTML headings are. HTML headings are used to define headings or titles on a web page. They range from h1 to h6, with h1 being the most significant and h6 being the least significant. In this tutorial, we will use HTML headings to create 3D texts in Blender.

Step 1: Open Blender and create a new project.

Step 2: Delete the default cube by selecting it and pressing the delete key.

Step 3: Add a text object by going to Add > Text.

Step 4: In the Text editor, type the text you want to create in 3D. In this tutorial, we will use the text “3D Text.”

Step 5: In the Properties editor, go to the Object Data Properties tab and set the Font to Arial.

Step 6: Go to the Text Properties tab and set the Extrude value to 0.2.

Step 7: Change the text color by going to the Material Properties tab and adding a new material. Set the Base Color to the desired color.

Step 8: Go to the Render Properties tab and change the Render Engine to Eevee.

Step 9: Add a light source by going to Add > Light > Point.

Step 10: Adjust the light source’s position and strength to get the desired lighting effect.

Step 11: Go to the Output Properties tab and set the resolution to 1920×1080.

Step 12: In the 3D Viewport, go to View > Top to view the text from the top.

Step 13: Press the Tab key to enter Edit mode.

Step 14: Select the text and press the U key to unwrap it.

Step 15: In the UV/Image Editor, go to Image > New Image and set the image size to 1024×1024.

Step 16: Go back to the 3D Viewport and press the Tab key to exit Edit mode.

Step 17: In the Shader Editor, add a new texture and connect it to the Base Color of the material.

Step 18: Add an Image Texture node and select the image created in Step 15.

Step 19: Add a Mapping node and connect it to the Image Texture node and the texture node.

Step 20: Adjust the Mapping node’s settings to get the desired texture effect.

Step 21: Go to the Render Properties tab and set the Sampling to 128.

Step 22: Press the F12 key to render the image.

Congratulations! You have created 3D text using HTML headings in Blender. You can further refine the text by adjusting the lighting, texture, and other settings to get the desired output. With Blender, the possibilities are endless, and you can create stunning 3D graphics with ease.

