4 children & 1 man die in Quebec fishing trip; victim Keven Girard identified

Keven Girard, victim of fishing trip tragedy in Quebec's North Shore communities.

The deaths of four children and one man during a fishing trip on the St. Lawrence River shoreline in Portneuf-sur-Mer, Que., are under investigation by Quebec provincial police. Communities in Quebec’s North Shore region are mourning the loss and expressing their shock. The children were from the village of Les Escoumins, Que., and the adult victim was Keven Girard, 37, from neighbouring village Les Bergeronnes, Que. Provincial police have not released the names of the children. Divers found Girard’s body in the river, and he was pronounced dead in hospital. The bodies of four children, all over the age of 10, were found unresponsive on the river bank. Six people were rescued, and police believe the rising tide caught the group off guard. The area is a popular spot for fishing capelin, and the tragedy is being felt throughout the region. Psychosocial support workers will be present in the affected schools to help students and staff return to their classrooms. The regional health board is offering support to locals affected by the tragedy.

