4 Intriguing Facts About Worshiping the Banyan Tree on Vat Savitri Vrat

Vat Savitri Vrat today, why is raw yarn wrapped around the banyan tree 7 times?

Vat Savitri Vrat is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated by married women across India. It is observed on the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon day) in the Hindu month of Jyestha. This festival is dedicated to the worship of Vat Savitri, a legendary woman who saved her husband’s life by impressing Lord Yama (the God of Death) with her dedication and devotion. On this day, women fast and perform puja to seek the long life and well-being of their husbands.

One of the most interesting aspects of this festival is the ritualistic worship of the banyan tree. Women visit the nearest banyan tree and tie raw yarn around it seven times. But why is this done? Let’s explore the significance of this ritual and four other interesting things related to the worship of banyan tree during Vat Savitri Vrat.

1. Symbolism of the Banyan Tree:

The banyan tree holds great significance in Hindu mythology and is often referred to as the ‘Kalpavriksha’ or the ‘wish-fulfilling tree’. It is believed that the roots of the banyan tree represent Brahma (the creator), the trunk represents Vishnu (the preserver), and the branches represent Shiva (the destroyer). The banyan tree is also considered to be a symbol of fertility, longevity, and prosperity.

2. Tying Raw Yarn:

During Vat Savitri Vrat, women tie raw yarn (known as ‘mouli’ or ‘kalava’) around the banyan tree seven times. This is done to seek the blessings of the tree and to pray for the well-being of their husbands. The number seven is considered to be auspicious in Hinduism and is believed to represent the seven chakras (energy centers) in the human body.

3. Circumambulation of the Banyan Tree:

After tying the raw yarn, women perform circumambulation (pradakshina) around the banyan tree while chanting prayers and hymns. This is done to express gratitude towards the tree and to seek its blessings. It is believed that the banyan tree is a source of positive energy and has the power to heal and protect.

4. Offering of Gifts:

After completing the circumambulation, women offer gifts and sweets to the banyan tree. This is done as a token of gratitude and to seek the blessings of the tree. It is believed that the banyan tree has the power to grant wishes and fulfill desires.

In conclusion, Vat Savitri Vrat is a festival that celebrates the spirit of love, devotion, and sacrifice. The worship of the banyan tree during this festival is a symbol of the deep-rooted connection between nature and human life. It reminds us to be grateful for the blessings of nature and to seek its guidance and protection. The ritualistic tying of raw yarn around the banyan tree and the circumambulation are acts of reverence and devotion that express our faith and trust in the power of the divine. As we celebrate Vat Savitri Vrat today, let us remember the significance of the banyan tree and the wisdom it holds for us.

