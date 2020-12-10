4 volunteers develop FACIAL PARALYSIS after taking Pfizer Covid-19 jab

By | December 10, 2020
0 Comment

@globalfirstnews @globalfirstnews · 23m 4 volunteers develop FACIAL PARALYSIS after taking Pfizer Covid-19 jab, prompting FDA to recommend ‘surveillance for cases’ – RT: Four trial participants who received the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine experienced facial paralysis, according to the Food and… http://dlvr.it/RnLQzG

Source: (19) 4 volunteers develop facial paralysis – Twitter Search / Twitter

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.