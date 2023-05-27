4-year-old boy found dead in disabled vehicle in north Houston

4-year-old boy found unconscious in vehicle in north Houston : 4-year-old boy found dead in disabled vehicle in Houston

A 4-year-old boy was found unconscious in a disabled vehicle in north Houston on Friday. According to reports, the child was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating the scene and it is unclear if any adults were involved or if any charges will be filed related to his death. The Houston Police Department confirmed the incident on Twitter and a photo of police investigation on Oriole Street was shared. The article includes a copyright notice belonging to KPRC Click2Houston.

News Source : Christian Terry

