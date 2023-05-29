4-year-old found dead; suspect identified as uncle

Las Piñas washing machine murder : 4-year-old found dead in washing machine, uncle identified as suspect

The remains of a four-year-old boy, who had gone missing on Friday, were discovered in an unused washing machine over the weekend. The police have identified the victim’s 15-year-old uncle, who had placed the washing machine in his room, as the suspect. An investigation revealed that the victim had suffered blunt force trauma to the head. The suspect’s mother discovered the body and handed him over to the authorities. The suspect had sent images of the child to a relative, some of which showed him in a pail and others indicating severe abuse. The suspect faces a complaint for murder in relation to Republic Act No. 7610, and the proceedings are on hold until he turns 18. He is currently in the custody of the city’s social welfare and development office.

News Source : Head Topics

