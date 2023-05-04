“4-year-old killed” : Sheboygan: Family’s Walk Turns Tragic as 4-Year-Old is Killed

23-Year-Old Charged in Connection to Deadly Crash that Killed a Little Girl in Sheboygan

Nathan Heitzmann, a 23-year-old man, has been charged with a single felony count of “knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended-cause death” in connection to a deadly crash that killed a little girl in Sheboygan. Four-year-old Cordelia Kuether lost her life last month after two vehicles collided at 21st and Saemann. She had stopped to pet a dog when the crash happened. A two-year-old child was also hit and suffered minor injuries. Police say their mother witnessed the tragic incident.

According to a criminal complaint, Sheboygan police received a report of a two-vehicle crash at 21st and Saemann on Wednesday, April 12. Nathan Heitzmann, who was driving a pickup truck, was heading south on 21st Street when he collided with another driver in a minivan who was heading east on Saemann. The crash caused the minivan driver to leave the roadway and strike a group of pedestrians, killing Cordelia and injuring three others.

Heitzmann told police that he stopped at the intersection’s stop sign and looked both ways, but did not see any other vehicles coming. He entered the intersection, was hit by another driver, and then called 911. However, the other driver told police that Heitzmann went through the stop sign and hit her. Witnesses at the scene reported hearing Heitzmann say he “never saw them until it was too late.”

Surveillance footage obtained by police has audio of the incident that sounds like an engine revving up before a crash, followed by brakes locking, and “a much louder bang.” An airbag module download of both involved vehicles revealed that Heitzmann never made a complete stop at the stop sign before the crash.

The complaint says the Department of Motor Vehicles sent two separate letters in March of this year to Heitzmann notifying him that his license was suspended. Heitzmann provided one of the letters to the police and confirmed he received it before the crash.

If convicted, Heitzmann faces a maximum of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He posted his $5,000 bail on Monday and is due to appear in court on May 10 for a preliminary hearing.

The tragic death of Cordelia Kuether has left her family devastated. A GoFundMe has been created to support them during this difficult time.

It is a harsh reminder of the importance of road safety and following traffic rules, especially for those who have a suspended license. One mistake can have devastating consequences, and it is crucial that drivers take responsibility for their actions to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

News Source : TMJ4 News

