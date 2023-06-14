4-year-old Taliyah Frazier killed by suspects in Nashville shooting

Taliyah Frazier : “Four suspects charged in shooting death of 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier in Nashville”

The court appearance for three of the four suspects charged in the shooting death of 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier in Nashville was rescheduled from Wednesday to June 27. Trey Dennis, Kenlando Lewis, and Keimari Johnson were charged in the May 30 incident, while Lamarion Buchanan was apprehended in North Carolina last week. According to police, four men pulled up next to the car Taliyah was in, fired several rounds into it, and shot her in the head. Taliyah’s family is devastated and confused by the tragedy, describing her as joyful and smart. Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Read Full story : Court date rescheduled for men accused of killing 4-year-old in Nashville /

News Source : https://www.wsmv.com

Nashville murder trial rescheduling Court date update for child killing suspects Nashville homicide trial delays Men accused of 4-year-old’s murder face new court date Legal proceedings postponed for Nashville child murder case