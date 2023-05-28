4-year-old Viraat Gosain drowns in pool in Lizella, GA

Viraat Gosain : 4-year-old Viraat Gosain drowns in pool in Lizella

According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, a 4-year-old child drowned in a pool in Lizella on Sunday. The incident occurred during a gathering on Grace Trace when the child wandered off and fell into the pool. The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital emergency room in Macon but was pronounced dead by doctors just after 3 p.m. The child has been identified as Viraat Gosain, who would have turned 5-years-old on Thursday. The child’s parents are from the Marietta area. While it appears to have been an accidental drowning, authorities may schedule an autopsy due to the child’s involvement in the incident.

Read Full story : 4-year-old dead after drowning in Lizella /

News Source : 13WMAZ Staff

Lizella drowning incident Child drowning in Lizella Water safety in Lizella Preventing drownings in Georgia Lizella tragedy and water safety awareness