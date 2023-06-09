40-year-old man arrested for injuring doctor’s family in robbery attempt

Pawan Kumar Sharma (suspect) : Auto driver Pawan Kumar Sharma arrested for injuring mother-son duo during robbery attempt

On Friday, the Ghaziabad police apprehended a 40-year-old man who had allegedly broken into a doctor’s family’s seventh-floor flat in a high-rise building at Raj Nagar Extension. According to the authorities, the incident happened on June 1 and resulted in injuries to a mother-son duo before the suspect escaped. Pawan Kumar Sharma, an auto driver who also runs a fast-food stall in Muradnagar, has been identified as the perpetrator. The police stated that Sharma had planned to rob the house but was halted by the two family members present. Dr Rajesh Gupta, a child specialist who practices in Modinagar, owns the property, and his wife Vibha, aged 65, and his son Viraj, aged 30, were alone in the house at the time of the occurrence. The suspect allegedly gained access to the flat by cutting through the door grill. During the investigation, the police discovered that Sharma’s son had been treated by Dr Gupta on three occasions, leading them to suspect that he had learned that his wife would be alone in the house on June 1, making it an opportune time for him to attempt a robbery and escape with valuables. On the evening of the incident, he managed to enter the high-rise undetected by the guards and proceeded to the seventh floor flat where he gained access to the house. However, he was unaware that the doctor’s son would be present. When he tried the robbery, the two individuals resisted, and he struck them with a hammer he had brought along. After the failed robbery attempt, the suspect fled, and an FIR was filed. The police tracked him down using CCTV footage and electronic surveillance. Furthermore, they have held meetings with the RWA and the high-rise security agency to enhance security measures. The police said they have not uncovered any previous criminal history regarding the suspect. In response to the event, the police lodged an FIR at Nandgram police station based on the family’s complaint under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint).

News Source : HT Correspondent

