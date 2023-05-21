40-year-old victim killed in Stockton shooting : 40-year-old victim shot and killed in Stockton

“40-Year-Old Victim of Stockton Homicide Identified by Police”

According to police, a man was killed in Stockton on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at South Aurora Street and East Scotts Avenue at around 4:24 p.m. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. The shooting is being investigated by homicide detectives, and more updates will be provided by KCRA 3.

News Source : KCRA

