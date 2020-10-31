403 Accident Today : Qew Ford Drive Accident – Qew Accident Today

This intersection of 2 major highways, the QEW & the 403, is a notorious spot for merging accidents.
#GTAtraffic#oakville#RoadSafety https://t.co/BSnxbxH2hP
— S Recomm (@RecommS) October 30, 2020
Fatal Accident On Qew Today.🙏🏽❌
.#QEW #hwy403 #accident #friday #opp #dumptruck #trucker #trucking #driver #driving #fatal #torontonews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/re5ujV0Zsp
— 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) October 30, 2020
Shout to that young lady driving a white Nissan Sentra for paying my Starbucks this morning, made my day after rerouting away from hway 403/QEW early morning accident!
‘random act of kindness’ ❤️
— Olivia Paguio (@OliviaPaguio) October 30, 2020
