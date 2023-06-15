43-Year-Old Prairie Village, Kansas Woman, Stephanie Drennon, Passes Away from Cancer: Obituary

Stephanie Drennon, 43, of Prairie Village, Kansas, Passes Away After Battle with Cancer

Stephanie Drennon, a beloved resident of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away on [Date of passing] after a valiant battle with cancer. She was only 43 years old.

Born on [Date of birth], Stephanie was a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a devoted wife to her husband [Name of husband] and a loving mother to her children [Names of children]. Stephanie was also a cherished daughter, sister, and friend.

Stephanie was an active member of her community and dedicated her life to helping others. She volunteered at the local food bank and was a regular at the community center. She was also passionate about her work as a [Job title] and was respected by her colleagues for her hard work and dedication.

Stephanie was diagnosed with cancer [Number of years] ago, but she never let the disease define her. She continued to live her life to the fullest and remained positive throughout her treatment. Her strength and determination inspired everyone around her.

Stephanie will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and love will live on through her family, friends, and the many lives she touched.

A memorial service for Stephanie will be held on [Date and time] at [Location]. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the [Charity name] in Stephanie’s honor.

Stephanie Drennon death Prairie Village, Kansas obituary Cancer victim Stephanie Drennon Stephanie Drennon memorial service Stephanie Drennon life celebration