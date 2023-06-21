45-year-old Big Pokey reportedly passes away after experiencing a medical emergency while performing on stage.

Big Pokey passes away at 45 after reportedly experiencing a medical emergency on stage

Rapper Big Pokey has passed away at the age of 45 after reportedly suffering a medical emergency while performing on stage. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene and was known for his collaborations with other Houston-based artists such as DJ Screw and Big Moe. He released several solo albums throughout his career and was beloved by fans for his distinctive flow and gritty lyrics. The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, with many artists and fans paying tribute to the late rapper on social media.

Rapper Big Pokey Big Pokey death Medical emergency on stage Hip hop community mourns Big Pokey Big Pokey’s legacy in rap music