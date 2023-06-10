“45-year-old Dequaye Williams shot and killed in South Fulton homicide investigation”

Dequaye Williams : “45-year-old man killed in South Fulton shooting: Dequaye Williams identified as victim”

A shooting on Rainer Drive in South Fulton has resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man, prompting a homicide investigation by the South Fulton Police Department. The incident was reported to authorities at approximately 1:20 a.m. on June 8, following a distressing call regarding a person who had been shot. The victim, identified as Dequaye Williams by the medical examiner’s office, was found with severe gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. Law enforcement officials have not yet disclosed any motive or potential leads in the case.

News Source : 11Alive Staff

