45-year-old ITV News anchor Emily Morgan passes away after battling cancer

ITV News star Emily Morgan dies of cancer at aged 45

Early life and career

Emily Morgan, a well-known face in the world of television journalism, has passed away at the age of 45 after a long battle with cancer.

Born in London in 1976, Morgan began her career in journalism as a trainee reporter at the Evening Standard. She worked her way up the ranks, eventually becoming a news editor at the newspaper.

Television career

Morgan’s foray into television journalism began in 2005 when she joined ITN as a producer on the ITV News channel. Her talent and hard work soon caught the attention of her bosses, and she was promoted to a role as a news correspondent in 2007.

Over the years, Morgan covered a range of high-profile stories, including the 2010 general election, the Grenfell Tower fire, and the Manchester Arena bombing. Her work as a journalist was widely respected, and she was known for her insightful reporting and ability to convey complex information in an accessible way.

Battling cancer

In 2018, Morgan was diagnosed with cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, her health continued to deteriorate, and she was forced to take a break from work. She remained positive throughout her illness, often sharing updates on her progress with her followers on social media.

Her colleagues at ITV News were deeply saddened by the news of her passing, with many paying tribute to her talent, dedication, and kindness.

Tributes pour in

Following the news of her death, tributes poured in from across the industry. ITV News presenter Tom Bradby described Morgan as “an outstanding journalist and human being,” while fellow correspondent Juliet Bremner said she was “one of the most talented journalists I have ever met.”

ITN CEO Anna Mallett also paid tribute to Morgan, saying: “Emily was a deeply talented journalist who was widely respected throughout the industry. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

Legacy

Morgan’s passing is a huge loss to the world of journalism, but her legacy will live on through her groundbreaking work and the impact she had on those around her. She will be remembered as a talented and dedicated journalist, a kind and compassionate colleague, and a beloved friend and family member.

