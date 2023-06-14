45-year-old man charged with killing wife and daughter in Wise County: Robert A. Morairity arrested in Dallas after bodies found in garage

Robert A. Morairity : Man arrested for killing wife and daughter in Wise County: Robert A. Morairity

Authorities in Wise County have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and 11-year-old daughter. Robert A. Morairity, 45, has been charged with capital murder, murder, and tampering with a corpse. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man who reported that his sister-in-law, Kimberly Kellam, and her daughter had not been seen for several months. When authorities arrived at their address, they found it abandoned. Morairity was located in Dallas and questioned by investigators from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, and Dallas police. He later admitted that his wife and daughter were dead and their bodies were in a garage at the County Road 4371 address. The children with Morairity were taken into custody by child protective services, and he has been held on $800,000 bond at the Wise County Jail. An autopsy on the bodies will be conducted by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

News Source : James Hartley

