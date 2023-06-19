45-Year-Old Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away Onstage In Texas After Collapsing

Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away at 45 After Collapsing Onstage In Texas

Renowned rapper Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, has tragically passed away at the age of 45 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Texas. The incident occurred on Friday night, leaving fans and fellow artists in shock and disbelief.

Big Pokey was known for his unique style of rapping that blended southern hip-hop with his distinctive deep voice. He was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene, having worked with other well-known artists such as DJ Screw, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall.

The cause of Big Pokey’s collapse has not been confirmed, and his family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the rapper’s music and performances.

Big Pokey’s contributions to the rap industry will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists.

