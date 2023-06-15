46-Year-Old Director of Shelter House Iowa, Mark Sertterh, Passes Away Tragically on June 12, 2023, in Coralville

Mark Sertterh, Director of Shelter House Iowa, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mark Sertterh on June 12, 2023. Mark, aged 46 and a resident of Coralville, was the director of Shelter House Iowa and a dedicated advocate for its clients and visitors.

Mark’s friends and family are grieving his loss, as are we at Shelter House Iowa City. He will be deeply missed, but his memory and legacy will continue to inspire us as we work to provide shelter and support for those in need.

May Mark rest in peace.

Shelter House Iowa Coralville Community Mark Sertterh Memorial Tragic Death Non-profit Director