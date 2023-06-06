“4K Interactive Smartboard” : Commercial-Grade 65-Inch Smart Board: 4K Interactive Whiteboard with Electronic Touch Screen, 4K Webcam, Screen Share Mirroring for Classroom and Conference Use (Stand Sold Separately)

Commercial Grade 65″ Smart Board with 4K Interactive Whiteboard, Electronic Digital Touch Screen, and 4K Webcam – Ideal for Classroom and Conference Use (Stand Sold Separately)



Price: $2,499.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 05:01:21 UTC – Details)





The 65-inch DLED 4K UHD module is a game-changing innovation that has taken the digital world by storm. This product boasts a built-in 4K camera with up to 4K@30fps output, a built-in microphone with an 8m pick-up distance, and a built-in loudspeaker. Additionally, the narrow border design and breathing light make it an aesthetically pleasing addition to any workspace.

One of the many functions of this product is video conferencing, which is especially relevant in today’s remote working environment. It also has wireless projection, electronic whiteboard, file management, fingerprint lock, and more. Screen Mirroring from Android and iOS for Live Streaming is also supported, and it can project via mobile phone, laptop, tablet, and other devices.

The 65-inch DLED 4K UHD module solves many pain points that people face when using traditional whiteboards. It replaces these with a digital solution that allows users to save and share boards for future use. Remote team members can participate in seeing and writing on the whiteboard from remote locations. Additionally, multiple people in the same room can write on the whiteboard from different devices at the same time, just like from an iPad.

Finally, the product comes with USA local tech support and warranty. This means that users can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing that they have access to the help they need if something goes wrong.

In conclusion, the 65-inch DLED 4K UHD module is a highly innovative and versatile product that is perfect for modern workplaces. It is packed with features that make it a great addition to any workspace, from video conferencing to electronic whiteboards. It solves numerous pain points that people encounter with traditional whiteboards and comes with the added reassurance of local tech support and warranty. All in all, it is a must-have for anyone who wants to take their workspace to the next level.

