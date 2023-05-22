5/19 Obituary Cut in Half

Obituary of Jane Smith

Early Life and Education

Jane Smith was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 1, 1950, to John and Mary Smith. She attended local schools and graduated from Detroit High School in 1968. She then attended the University of Michigan, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1972.

Professional Career

After college, Jane worked as a copy editor for the Detroit Free Press. She later moved to New York City and worked as an editor for HarperCollins Publishers for over 20 years. She was known for her meticulous attention to detail and her ability to work with authors to improve their manuscripts.

Personal Life

Jane was married to David Brown for 30 years until his death in 2005. They had two children together, Sarah and Michael. Jane was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe. She also volunteered at her local library and was a member of several book clubs.

Legacy

Jane will be remembered for her dedication to her work, her love of literature, and her kind and generous spirit. She touched the lives of many through her work as an editor and her volunteer efforts. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and colleagues.

