5 arrested for Karnal robbery; Man found dead in drain; Woman booked for murder; 26-yr-old held for sextortion; E-rickshaw driver killed

Kapil (victim) found dead in Karnal drain : 5 arrested for Karnal robbery, Woman booked for murder, Man found dead in drain

The Haryana transport minister, Mool Chand Sharma, has warned vehicle owners about gangs selling fake number plates and advised them to use high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers to avoid fines. Meanwhile, the police in Karnal have arrested five people in connection with a robbery that took place at a jeweller’s house and recovered an illegal pistol and a bike. Rakesh Sharma, a senior lecturer at Mandi Adampur polytechnic college, has been nominated to the sub-committee for voluntary blood donation service run by the Indian Red Cross Society, Haryana. In other news, a man was found dead in a drain near Jarauli village in Karnal district, and a woman has been booked for murder after her husband was found dead in their rented accommodation in Bhagwanpur village. Finally, a 26-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a sextortion case, and a 40-year-old e-rickshaw driver died after being hit by a speeding car on Old Delhi Road in Gurgaon.

News Source : Times Of India

Fake number plates Number plate for sale Chandigarh number plates Counterfeit number plates Illegal number plates