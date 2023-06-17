5 killed in Minneapolis crash; suspect in custody

Minneapolis police pursue suspect who caused fatal crash killing five people. : 5 killed, suspect arrested after driver runs red light in Minneapolis

According to authorities, a driver who was trying to escape Minneapolis police caused the deaths of five people after running a red light. The chase began at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday when an officer observed the driver speeding on Interstate 35, as stated in a Minneapolis police report. The driver exited the highway before colliding with another vehicle carrying four women and a young girl, resulting in all five victims being pronounced dead at the scene. The fleeing driver then fled the crash site, but was later caught by officers who searched the area. The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and police have not yet released any names. An investigation is currently being conducted by a homicide team. The Associated Press holds the copyright to this report.

