5 Reasons Why Mukherjee Nagar is the Preferred Destination for UPSC Civil Services Exam Preparation.

A fire broke out at Sanskriti Coaching Center in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area at 12 noon on Thursday. A large number of students were present inside the classes when the fire broke out. Due to the huge fire, there was panic among the students. To save their lives, the students themselves were seen descending from the third floor by holding the wire. A video of this also went viral on social media.

Mukherjee Nagar – Mecca for Civil Services Exam Preparation

Mukherjee Nagar is home to several coaching institutes and is called Mecca for the preparation of Civil Services Examination. Every year, the maximum number of candidates is selected from here in the Civil Services Examination. Apart from this, lakhs of candidates also come here to prepare for other government jobs. Mukherjee Nagar is also known as the second Rajendra Nagar of Delhi. Along with the coaching industry, huge book stores, libraries, rental housing, etc. are operated as business on the streets.

Why Students Come to Mukherjee Nagar for Studies?

Mukherjee Nagar of Delhi is considered to be the best for the best IAS coaching in India. This is the reason why Delhi is heavily populated with top IAS coaching institutes and other institutes. In the last few years, lakhs of candidates are appearing in the Civil Services Examination from Delhi alone and most of the students are selected from here.

Every Year Students Reach from These States for Preparation

Every year about 1 lakh students reach for preparations in Mukherjee Nagar and surrounding areas to prepare for the Civil Services Examination of UPSC. Mukherjee Nagar area is a mini India in itself. The students of Delhi University, who do not get hostels, also stay and study here. Every year students from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, North Eastern states also reach here to prepare for competitive exams.

All Types of Coaching Institutes Are Available

In Mukherjee Nagar, coaching for UPSC Civil Services preparation, ranging from expensive to cheap, is also available. This is the reason why children coming from economically weak families also prepare easily here.





