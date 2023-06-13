5-year-old girl dies, homicide detectives investigating in Allegheny County

5-year-old girl : 5-year-old girl dies in Springdale, homicide detectives investigating

Police in Allegheny County are conducting an investigation following the death of a 5-year-old girl on Tuesday morning. Emergency services were summoned to Duquesne Court in Springdale at approximately 8:43 a.m. after reports of an unresponsive child. The girl was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, while homicide detectives are also investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the County Police Tip Line. Channel 11 is following the story and will provide updates as they become available.

News Source : Taylor Spirito

