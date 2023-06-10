5-year-old Isaiah Alvarez dies in ATV crash in Colorado, family mourns

Isaiah Alvarez : 5-year-old Isaiah Alvarez dies in ATV crash in Colorado

A tragic ATV accident has taken the life of a 5-year-old child in Crowley County, Colorado. According to a report from KKTV, Isaiah Alvarez, known as “Five” to his loved ones, was playing with his siblings when the vehicle overturned, resulting in his death. The family, who had to make the difficult call to 911, is understandably devastated by the loss. Family friend April Montgomery described Five as a sweet child who was loved by many. The community is rallying around the family, who is holding a fundraising event and has set up a donation account at Fowler State Bank. Elisa Love, a close family member, urged others to cherish their time with loved ones, stating that life is too short.

News Source : https://www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

