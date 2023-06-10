Isaiah Alvarez : 5-year-old Isaiah Alvarez dies in ATV crash in Colorado

A 5-year-old child named Isaiah Alvarez tragically passed away after an ATV accident in Crowley County, Colorado. According to KKTV, the ATV rolled over while Isaiah was playing with his siblings, resulting in his death. The family, who were witnesses to the accident and had to call 911, are devastated by the loss of their beloved child. Community members remember Isaiah, affectionately known as “Five,” as a sweet and loved individual who will be deeply missed. The family has organized a fundraising event and set up an open account for donations at Fowler State Bank. They urge others to cherish the time they have with their loved ones and to enjoy each other’s company, as life is too short.

