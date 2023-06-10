5-year-old Isaiah Alvarez dies in ATV crash in Crowley County, Colorado

Isaiah Alvarez : 5-year-old Isaiah Alvarez dies in Colorado ATV crash

A tragic accident involving an ATV has left a Colorado family grieving the loss of their 5-year-old child. Isaiah Alvarez, also known as Five, was playing with his siblings when the vehicle rolled over in Crowley County, roughly 85 miles outside of Colorado Springs. His family was forced to call 911 as they witnessed the accident, and despite the efforts of Crowley County deputies and paramedics, Five was pronounced dead at the scene. The community is mourning the loss of a beloved child, and the family is holding a fundraising event and has set up an open account at Fowler State Bank for donations. Close family members are urging others to cherish their time with loved ones, as life is too short.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

