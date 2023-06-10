5-year-old Isaiah Alvarez killed in ATV crash in Colorado

Isaiah Alvarez, victim : 5-year-old Isaiah Alvarez dies in ATV crash in Crowley County, Colorado

A tragic ATV accident in Crowley County, Colorado has left a family grieving the loss of their five-year-old son. The incident occurred on Tuesday while the child, known as ‘Five’, was playing outside with his siblings. Riding on an ATV, Five lost control and his siblings witnessed the vehicle roll over. Emergency services were called, but tragically, Five was pronounced dead at the scene. The family, friends, and community members are devastated by the loss of such a beloved child. A fundraising event will be held to support the family, and a bank account has been set up for donations. The family urges others to cherish their loved ones as life can be unpredictable.

News Source : https://www.kktv.com

ATV accident Colorado Child death ATV crash Southern Colorado tragedy Family mourns ATV fatality Preventing ATV accidents in children.