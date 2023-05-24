“50 Cent net worth comparison”: Comparing 50 Cent’s Net Worth to Other Rappers of His Era

50 Cent: The Undeniable Legacy of One of the Best Rappers of the 2000s

It’s easy to let the commercial success of 50 Cent’s first two albums overshadow his other contributions to the rap game in the 2000s. However, taking a closer look reveals just how consistent and prolific the South Jamaica Queens rapper was throughout the decade. Alongside his G-Unit crew, 50 dropped classic mixtapes that would go on to influence future greats like Lil Wayne and Drake. He also made his mark on gangsta rap with Beg for Mercy and had a huge creative input on Game’s The Documentary. When you consider his impact on the music charts and catalog of classic songs, it’s undeniable that 50 Cent was one of the best rappers of the 2000s. His legacy, in which he credits Eminem for, continues to inspire and influence the rap game today.

Furthermore, 50 Cent’s impact extended beyond just his music. He was a savvy businessman, launching successful ventures such as G-Unit clothing and his own record label, G-Unit Records. He also made a name for himself in Hollywood, starring in films like Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and Power. His influence even reached into the world of sports, as he became a promoter for boxing matches and partnered with the NASCAR team Swan Racing. All of these achievements cemented 50 Cent’s status as a cultural icon of the 2000s. With all of his endeavors, today, 50 Cent has a net worth of $40 million. Not bad. How does he rank with other rappers from that same time frame, though?

Let’s take a look at some of the other top rappers from the 2000s and see how they stack up against 50 Cent in terms of net worth:

Ja Rule: The Murderers was formed by a group of aspiring rappers in the late 1990s. Though they recorded many songs together, tensions eventually rose, and the group disbanded due to friction between members. One rapper, DMX, accused Ja Rule of trying to steal his deep voice style, and their planned album was scrapped. However, Ja Rule’s big break came when Def Jam’s Russell Simmons suggested he do a verse on Jay-Z’s hit single “Can I Get A…” in order to build hype around him and capitalize on Jay-Z’s popularity. Ja Rule’s performance on the track propelled him into stardom, and he became one of Def Jam Recordings’ leading acts with the release of his debut album a year later. According to Celebrity Net Worth, today Ja Rule has a net worth of $4 million.

N.O.R.E.: Santiago kicked off his solo music journey in 1998 with the launch of his maiden album, N.O.R.E. The album featured a roster of guests such as Busta Rhymes, Big Punisher, and Nature. It went on to sell more than a million copies, thereby earning him the platinum certification from RIAA. This success catapulted Santiago to the forefront of the hip-hop scene, and he continued to release hit albums throughout the early 2000s. In 2002, he dropped his sophomore album, God’s Favorite, which debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album featured collaborations with Nas, Fat Joe, and Pharrell Williams, and solidified Santiago’s status as a major player in the rap game. N.O.R.E. has a net worth today of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Gucci Mane: Trying to define the impact of Gucci Mane on the 2000s using traditional methods would be futile. Simply counting his gold and platinum albums, checking which of his singles charted on the Billboard Hot 100, turning on the radio to listen to his songs, or examining his albums would not suffice. Gucci’s profound influence on the rap game went beyond surface-level metrics like lyrical talent, punchlines, or hit singles. His deep mixtape catalog, relentless work ethic, and ability to identify talented up-and-comers left an indelible mark on rappers and producers who are thriving today like Future, Young Thug, Migos, Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, and Mike Will Made It, all of whom can trace their lineage back to Gucci’s pioneering work in the 2000s. That being said, Gucci Mane has a sizable net worth today of $14 million.

Ludacris: Ludacris emerged as one of the pioneering rappers from the South who could deliver exceptional rap performances, even outside OutKast. Despite releasing an independent album titled Incognegro in 1999, he gained popularity with Back for the First Time and Chicken-n-Beer, which attained double platinum status. Ludacris’ adaptability was his biggest asset, manifesting in his chameleon-like flow and accurate delivery that never lost its appeal. He excelled at creating street anthems, lyrical masterpieces, club hits, and radio sensations. Ludacris proved his versatility with hits like “Yeah!” featuring Usher and Lil Jon and “Made You Look (Remix),” where he showcased his lyrical prowess alongside Nas. Today, Ludacris is still doing well with a net worth of $30 million to prove it.

Missy Elliott: Missy Elliott is a trailblazing artist who has left an indelible mark on the music industry. Collaborating with producer Timbaland in 1997, she released her debut album Supa Dupa Fly, which set the stage for her decade-long reign as one of the most commercially successful and artistically innovative musicians of the 2000s. Known for her ability to create full-length, cohesive projects and for producing smash hits, Missy is a true visionary who has pushed the boundaries of what is possible in music. With some of the craziest visuals of all time under her belt, Missy truly deserves recognition as the best female rapper of all time. Today she has net worth of $50 million.

Lil Wayne: Lil Wayne’s rise to fame in the hip-hop industry began with his debut solo album Tha Block Is Hot in 1999. With the title track being a hit and the album ranking high on the hip-hop charts, it quickly went double platinum. This success was largely thanks to his collaborations with members of the Hot Boys and the Big Tymers, with whom he worked alongside producer Mannie Fresh. However, his subsequent albums Lights Out and 500 Degreez did not match Tha Block Is Hot’s commercial prowess. Lil Wayne then made the bold move of releasing tracks from his underground mixtapes in Da Drought (2003), which featured new lyrics over borrowed beats. Lil Wayne’s net worth today proves whatever he did, and whatever he is doing, he is doing it right at $170 million.

In conclusion, 50 Cent’s legacy is one that will forever be remembered in the rap game. His impact extended beyond just his music, and his business acumen and Hollywood success cemented his status as a cultural icon of the 2000s. While he may not have the highest net worth compared to some of his contemporaries, his influence and contributions to the rap game are undeniable.

News Source : TheThings

Source Link :How Does 50 Cent’s Net Worth Compare To Other Rappers From His Time?/