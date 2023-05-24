50-year-old Bradley Gillespie on the loose in Henderson after escape from Ohio prison

Bradley Gillespie : “50-year-old Bradley Gillespie still on the loose as suspect, Henderson police set up perimeter”

The Henderson Police Department suspects that an escaped Ohio inmate is now at large in Henderson. Police officers spotted a vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning that they believe contained two escaped inmates. The suspects drove away when they were pulled over by the officers. One suspect, James Lee, was apprehended after the vehicle crashed on Camaro Drive. However, the other escaped inmate, Bradley Gillespie, is still on the run. Gillespie faces charges of murder, breaking and entering, and multiple weapon offenses. The police have established a perimeter in the area and are advising residents to lock their doors and contact 911 if they have any information. A photo of Gillespie, who is 50 years old, has been released by the Henderson Police Department.

News Source : https://www.14news.com

