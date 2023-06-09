“50-year-old Vikas Shivaji Tingre dies by suicide after gambling loss in Pune; two women booked for abetment”

Vikas Shivaji Tingre : Man Commits Suicide after Being Forced to Gamble in Goa, Two Women Booked for Abetting

A 50-year-old man from Dhanori, Pune died by suicide after losing all his money in a casino. The victim was invited to Goa to gamble, where he won a certain amount but was then forced to gamble more resulting in a loss. Disappointed by this, he hung himself in his house on May 23. The person who committed suicide has been identified as Vikas Shivaji Tingre. A case has been registered against Aprita Das and Sushmita Das for abetting suicide. Durgesh Vikas Tingre has filed a complaint in this matter. The police have registered a case against the two women for abetment to suicide and further investigation is being carried out by Vimantal police.

News Source : Sahir Shaikh

