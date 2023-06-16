51-Year-Old Man Dies in Dallas Hit-and-Run: James Stockton’s Obituary and Ongoing Investigation

James Stockton

The death of James Stockton has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones. The 51-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Dallas, and an investigation is currently underway to bring the perpetrator to justice.

James was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was a hard worker and devoted family man who cherished his wife and children.

The details of the hit-and-run are still being pieced together, but authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. They are determined to find the person responsible for taking James away from his family and friends.

As the investigation continues, those who knew James are left to mourn his passing and remember the impact he had on their lives. He will be greatly missed.

