“5:19am EDT AP Trend Summary: Keep under 60 chars”

As of 5:19 a.m. EDT, here is a brief summary of the latest trending news from AP.

NPR Protests After Twitter Labels It as “State-Affiliated Media”

National Public Radio (NPR) has recently been labeled as “state-affiliated media” by Twitter, leading to protests from the news organization. NPR has been recognized as a trusted source of information for over 50 years in the United States, and this action by Twitter has been seen as a threat to their credibility.

What is “State-Affiliated Media?”

Twitter has defined “state-affiliated media” as an outlet that is either financially, editorially, or legally linked to a government. According to Twitter’s definition, “State-affiliated media are outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct and indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

Why was NPR Labeled as “State-Affiliated Media?”

NPR was labeled as “state-affiliated media” by Twitter because it receives funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a non-profit organization that receives federal funding. However, NPR argues that this funding only makes up a small portion of its overall budget and that their editorial independence is not compromised.

NPR’s Response

NPR has strongly protested against the label given by Twitter and has urged the social media giant to reconsider their decision. In a statement, NPR said, “NPR journalist’s work hard every day to fact-check and report on news from around the world, and Twitter’s decision to label them as ‘state-affiliated media’ is not only inaccurate but also undermines our credibility as an independent news organization.”

NPR also argues that other news organizations, such as the Associated Press and Reuters, receive funding from the CPB but have not been labeled as “state-affiliated media.” NPR claims that this inconsistency in labeling undermines Twitter’s own standards and increases the risk of the spread of misinformation on the platform.

Implications for Journalism

The labeling of NPR as “state-affiliated media” has raised concerns about the potential impact on other news organizations that receive funding from non-profit organizations. News organizations rely on funding from a variety of sources to fund their operations, and this labeling by Twitter could have a negative impact on their reputation and independence.

Furthermore, NPR argues that this labeling could put journalists at risk in countries with authoritarian regimes where journalists are already under attack. In countries such as Russia and China, journalists who work for state-affiliated media are often seen as mouthpieces for the government and are not respected by the general public.

Conclusion

Twitter’s labeling of NPR as “state-affiliated media” has sparked protests from the news organization and raised questions about the credibility and independence of news organizations that receive funding from non-profit organizations. The labeling also has potential implications for journalists working in countries with authoritarian regimes. NPR is urging Twitter to reconsider its decision and is striving to maintain its credibility and independence as a trusted source of information.