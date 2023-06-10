“52-year-old found dead at home in Torre degli Ulivi, Fabio Garavelli suspected victim of crime”

Fabio Garavelli : 52-year-old found dead at home in Torre degli Ulivi, Cagliari

A crime investigation is underway following the death of 52-year-old Fabio Garavelli, whose lifeless body was discovered in his Torre degli Ulivi home, located approximately ten kilometers from Cagliari. An autopsy has been ordered as Garavelli’s jaw was found to be shattered.

News Source : Reid

