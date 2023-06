52-year-old Mam Chand allegedly murdered in Marwa Khurd village of Yamunanagar district

“Mam Chand murder” : Man named Mam Chand allegedly murdered in Yamunanagar district

A man aged 52 was reportedly killed in Marwa Khurd village situated in Yamunanagar district. The victim was identified as Mam Chand. A case was filed against unknown individuals under Sections 148, 149, and 302 of the IPC at the Bilaspur police station after a complaint was lodged by Prince from Marwa Khurd village.

News Source : The Tribune India

