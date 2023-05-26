52-year-old woman killed by hippopotamus in Aweil East County

wild hippopotamus attack : 52-year-old woman killed by wild hippopotamus in Aweil East County
Author: Michael Daniel | Published 19 minutes ago
<div>
<div class="top-article-pic">
<img src="https://www.eyeradio.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/S8Jk9kqTURBXy8wODA0MzNkOGUyMzEyMmZmMGI4NmQ1ZGU0NzNlMjE1NC5qcGVnkpUDAAPNAljNAVGTBc0DFs0Brt4AAaEwBQ.webp" />
</div>
<p class="caption">
A woman has been killed by a wild hippopotamus in Aweil East County.
</p>
According to the police spokesperson of the state, Aluet Aluong Mawien, a 52-year-old woman, was fishing at Nyabyei River when a hippopotamus attacked and killed her in Wun-Atem Mei village on Thursday, May 25.
"This incident took place in an area of Aweil East County named Wun-Atem Mei. What happened is that a hippopotamus attacked a 52-year-old woman, bit and killed her," Gout Gout Akol told Eye Radio.
The officer in charge of wildlife protection in Aweil stated that this is not the first time a person has been killed by a hippopotamus in Aweil. In 2017, a hippopotamus killed one person and critically injured another in Aweil South County, and in 2019, a 48-year-old man was killed by a hippopotamus in Wathmuok of Aweil.
</div>
<div class="previous-post">
Previous Post<br />
<a href="https://www.eyeradio.org/2-killed-1-wounded-in-longechuk-cattle-raid/" rel="prev">2 killed, 1 wounded in Longechuk cattle raid</a>
</div>
Read Full story :Hippo kills 52-year-old woman in Aweil East/
News Source : Eye Radio
- Hippo attack in Aweil East
- Woman killed by hippo in South Sudan
- Dangerous wildlife in Aweil East
- How to stay safe from hippo attacks
- Aweil East wildlife and safety precautions