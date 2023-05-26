52-year-old woman killed by hippopotamus in Aweil East County

wild hippopotamus attack : 52-year-old woman killed by wild hippopotamus in Aweil East County

A woman has been killed by a wild hippopotamus in Aweil East County.

According to the police spokesperson of the state, Aluet Aluong Mawien, a 52-year-old woman, was fishing at Nyabyei River when a hippopotamus attacked and killed her in Wun-Atem Mei village on Thursday, May 25. "This incident took place in an area of Aweil East County named Wun-Atem Mei. What happened is that a hippopotamus attacked a 52-year-old woman, bit and killed her," Gout Gout Akol told Eye Radio. The officer in charge of wildlife protection in Aweil stated that this is not the first time a person has been killed by a hippopotamus in Aweil. In 2017, a hippopotamus killed one person and critically injured another in Aweil South County, and in 2019, a 48-year-old man was killed by a hippopotamus in Wathmuok of Aweil.

