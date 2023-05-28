54-Year-Old Jefferson County Judge Anne Lamkin Durward Passes Away: Cause of Death Disclosed

Jefferson County Judge Anne Lamkin Durward Dies Aged 54: Cause of Death Revealed

Introduction

Jefferson County Judge Anne Lamkin Durward passed away on Friday, aged 54. The news of her death came as a shock to many in the community, who are mourning her loss. Her cause of death has also been revealed.

Cause of Death

According to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office, Durward died of natural causes. The exact cause of her death has not been disclosed, but it is believed to be related to a medical condition.

Reaction to Durward’s Death

Durward was a well-respected member of the community, and her death has been met with an outpouring of grief. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of her.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick released a statement on Durward’s passing, saying: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Judge Durward. She was a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about the people of Jefferson County. Her passing is a great loss to our community.”

Durward’s Legacy

Durward was elected as Jefferson County Judge in 2018, and was known for her commitment to public service. Prior to her election, she served as a prosecutor in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for over a decade.

During her time as County Judge, Durward worked to improve the county’s infrastructure and expand access to healthcare. She was also a strong advocate for victims of domestic violence and worked to raise awareness about the issue.

Durward’s legacy will be felt by the community for years to come. She was a tireless advocate for justice and equality, and her contributions to Jefferson County will not be forgotten.

Conclusion

The passing of Jefferson County Judge Anne Lamkin Durward is a great loss to the community. Her dedication to public service and commitment to justice will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

