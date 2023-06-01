“55 Forest Manor Drive: A Report on September 24, 2018”

55 FOREST MANOR DR: A Luxurious Living Space in North York

North York is a bustling, diverse community with a plethora of amenities and attractions. 55 Forest Manor Dr is a stunning, modern condo development located in the heart of North York. This luxurious living space is perfect for anyone who wants to be close to the action while still enjoying the peace and quiet of a residential neighborhood.

The Building

55 Forest Manor Dr is a 25-story building that features 342 units. The building boasts a sleek, modern design with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide stunning views of the city skyline. The interior of the building is just as impressive, with a spacious lobby and common areas that are perfect for entertaining guests.

The Units

The units at 55 Forest Manor Dr are designed with luxury in mind. Each unit features high-end finishes, including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The units are spacious and open, with large windows that let in plenty of natural light. Some units even feature balconies that offer stunning views of the city.

Amenities

55 Forest Manor Dr offers a wide range of amenities that are designed to make life easier and more enjoyable for residents. The building features a 24-hour concierge service, a fitness center, a swimming pool, and a sauna. There is also a rooftop terrace that is perfect for enjoying the beautiful views of the city.

The Neighborhood

55 Forest Manor Dr is located in North York, one of Toronto’s most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods. The area is home to a wide range of restaurants, cafes, and shops, as well as several parks and recreational facilities. The building is just steps away from the Don Valley Parkway, making it easy to get around the city.

Conclusion

55 Forest Manor Dr is a luxurious living space that offers everything you need to live a comfortable, convenient, and enjoyable life in North York. With its modern design, high-end finishes, and impressive amenities, this building is the perfect place to call home.

