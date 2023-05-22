“55-year-old woman found dead in West Sacramento home” (focus keyword: victim name) : Woman found dead in West Sacramento home, no suspicion yet: Police

Posted on May 22, 2023

55-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in West Sacramento Home, Police Investigate Suspected Homicide

A 55-year-old woman was discovered dead inside a West Sacramento home by her family, according to recent breaking news. The incident occurred on Rogers Street, and investigators have been on the scene for several hours. Although there is a heavy police presence in the area, authorities have not yet deemed the death suspicious. Detectives are still actively investigating the scene, and police received a call about the death around 12:35 p.m. Investigators found what could possibly be blood at the scene but they are still unsure.

News Source : KCRA

