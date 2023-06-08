56-year-old man allegedly kills 32-year-old live-in partner, chops body into 20 pieces in Mumbai

Manohar Sahani – focus keyword including suspect name : Man allegedly kills live-in partner, chops body into over 20 pieces in Mumbai

A man, aged 56, has been accused of murdering his 32-year-old live-in partner in Mumbai’s Mira Road area. The accused allegedly chopped the victim’s body into more than 20 pieces using two cutters in an attempt to destroy evidence. The Naya Nagar police have taken the accused into custody and are currently interrogating him. Initial reports suggest that the murder was a result of domestic disputes. As per reports, the police were alerted by the residents of the Geeta Aakashdeep Cooperative Housing Society after a foul smell emanated from the flat. The police broke open the flat and found the victim’s decomposed body in pieces. The accused was soon arrested, and the police have seized the cutters used in chopping the body. This incident is the second gruesome murder of women in the area in the past fortnight. The police are in the process of registering a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

News Source : Vijay Kumar Yadav

