“56-year-old Thomas Harris identified as victim in Long Beach wrong-way crash”

The county authorities have identified the man who drove the wrong way down a busy street in Long Beach and caused a three-vehicle collision that injured six people. The incident occurred at around 7:06 p.m. on Thursday in the 2300 block of Pacific Coast Highway between Raymond and Dawson avenues. Thomas Harris, a 56-year-old man, crashed his 2024 Lexus NX250 into a Dodge Challenger. Firefighters had to use mechanical devices to free one person from a vehicle, while the injured parties were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sadly, Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash closed the area between Pacific Coast Highway and Junipero Avenue for several hours. Harris’ city of residence was not known.

