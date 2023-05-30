57-Year-Old Doctor Who Believed in Covid Conspiracy Theories Passes Away

Covid Conspiracy Theorist DR Dead at 57

Background

On July 28th, 2021, Dr. John O’Connor, a prominent Covid conspiracy theorist, passed away at the age of 57 due to complications from Covid-19. O’Connor was a well-known figure in the anti-vax community, promoting various unproven treatments and spreading misinformation about the virus.

Covid Conspiracy Theories

O’Connor was a strong advocate of the belief that Covid-19 was a hoax and that the pandemic was a way for governments to control the population. He often claimed that the virus was no worse than the flu and that the vaccines being developed were dangerous and ineffective.

He also promoted alternative treatments, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, despite the lack of scientific evidence to support their use in treating Covid-19. O’Connor’s conspiracies and misinformation have been widely debunked by medical experts and health organizations.

Personal Life and Career

O’Connor was a chiropractor and the owner of the O’Connor Chiropractic Clinic in Elmhurst, Illinois. He was also a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, a controversial organization that has been criticized for promoting anti-vaccine and anti-science beliefs.

In addition to his chiropractic practice, O’Connor also hosted a podcast and YouTube channel where he discussed his conspiracies and alternative treatments for Covid-19. He had a significant following in the anti-vax community, with thousands of subscribers and supporters.

Death

Despite his claims that Covid-19 was a hoax, O’Connor contracted the virus and was hospitalized in early July. His condition quickly deteriorated, and he was placed on a ventilator. Sadly, he passed away on July 28th, leaving behind a wife and children.

His death has sparked controversy and debate within the anti-vax community, with many questioning the effectiveness of alternative treatments and the dangers of spreading misinformation about the virus.

Conclusion

The death of Dr. John O’Connor is a tragic reminder of the dangers of misinformation and conspiracy theories. While everyone is entitled to their opinions, it is important to base beliefs on scientific evidence and facts. The Covid-19 pandemic is a real and serious threat, and it is crucial that we all take steps to protect ourselves and our communities. Vaccines and other proven treatments are our best defense against the virus, and we must work together to combat the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories.

