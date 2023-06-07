6 Big Benefits of Paying Attention to Panchang and How It Can Help with Wealth – Trending News

Highlights

The Panchang provides information on auspicious days, times, yogas, inauspicious times, and planetary positions. It also includes details on compass, sunrise, moonrise, sunset, moonset, date, Nakshatra, Karan, and more. Panchang is made up of five main parts and holds a special place in Hinduism. Listening to Panchang has six great benefits.

What is Panchang?

Panchang is a calendar that includes clear values of Tithi, Vaar, Yoga, Karan, and Nakshatra. Its name comes from the fact that it is made up of five parts. According to religious beliefs, those who are knowledgeable about Panchang are protected from sin.

Benefits of Listening to Panchang

Listening to the date in the Panchang brings wealth and blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. Listening to the Nakshatra destroys sins and brings virtue. Listening to the attack described in the Panchang increases lifespan. Listening to the Karan ensures success in all endeavors. Listening to the Yoga promotes good health and cures diseases. Listening to Panchang fruit is equivalent to bathing in the Ganges.

In Sanskrit, it is written:

Tithivaran Ch Nakshatra Karanmev Ch.

यत्रैततपंचकं स्क्रणं पंचांग तण्णिगद्यते।

Janati Kale Panchang Tasya Papam Na Vidyate.

Tithestu Shriyamapnoti Varadayushyavardhanam.

Nakshatraddharate sin yogadrognivaaranam.

Karanatkaryasiddhi: Syatpanchangphalmuchyate.

Panchangasya fruit Shrutva Gangasnanphalam Labhet.

Tags: astrology, Dharma Aastha

First published on June 07, 2023, 16:07 IST

Panchang Astrology Hindu traditions Wealth and prosperity Cultural practices