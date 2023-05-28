6 Late Actors from the PREDATOR Franchise

6 Actors From PREDATOR Franchise Who Have Sadly Died

The Predator franchise has been a cult classic since the first film was released in 1987. The series follows a group of elite soldiers, who are hunted by a highly advanced extraterrestrial creature. While the franchise has seen several installments over the years, it has also lost some of its key actors along the way. Here are six actors from the Predator franchise who have sadly passed away.

1. Kevin Peter Hall

Kevin Peter Hall was the man behind the Predator mask. He played the alien creature in both the original Predator film and its sequel. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1991 due to complications from AIDS. He was only 35 years old.

2. Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton played Private Hudson in the 1986 film Aliens, but he also had a small role in the 1990 Predator 2. He passed away in 2017 due to complications from surgery. He was 61 years old.

3. Sonny Landham

Sonny Landham played Billy Sole in the original Predator film. He was known for his tough-guy roles and appeared in over 50 films in his career. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 76 due to congestive heart failure.

4. Steve James

Steve James played the character Mac Eliot in the 1988 film Predator. He was also known for his roles in the American Ninja film series. He passed away in 1993 due to pancreatic cancer. He was only 41 years old.

5. Richard Chaves

Richard Chaves played Poncho Ramirez in the original Predator film. He was also known for his role in the 1987 film The Morning After. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 66 due to complications from a stroke.

6. John Davis Chandler

John Davis Chandler played the character of General Phillips in the 1990 film Predator 2. He had over 100 film credits to his name, and his career spanned over four decades. He passed away in 2010 at the age of 75 due to cancer.

The Predator franchise has lost some of its key actors over the years. These actors may be gone, but their performances in the films will always be remembered by fans of the franchise. Our thoughts go out to their families and loved ones, and we will always remember their contributions to this iconic series.

Predator franchise actors who passed away Late actors from Predator movies Deceased cast members of Predator series Remembering Predator actors who have died Predator film franchise deaths