6-year-old girl found dead with bruises and trauma in Bronx apartment

Jalayah Eason : 6-year-old girl found dead with bruises and trauma to her body and wrists in Bronx apartment

A 6-year-old girl was discovered unconscious with bruises and wrist and body trauma in a Bronx apartment early Friday. The girl, named Jalayah Eason, was found by her mother in a closet of their 12th-floor apartment in the NYCHA’s Forest Houses, located at E. 165th St. near Tinton Ave. The mother called 911 and attempted CPR, but Jalayah could not be revived. EMS arrived 15 minutes later and transported the girl to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Jalayah had bruises and other injuries on her wrists and torso, and the cause of her death is unclear. Her siblings, an 8-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were unharmed. The mother is being questioned, but no charges have been filed. The city’s Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, and the Administration of Children’s Services has been notified.

News Source : Joe Marino,Amanda Woods,Craig McCarthy

