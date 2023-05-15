60 Minutes Lds Church Finances – 60 Minutes Mormon Church : Rewritten: 60 Minutes Investigates Finances of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

60 Minutes Investigates LDS Church’s Controversial Financial Practices

Introduction:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, has been the subject of scrutiny for its financial practices, particularly with regards to its vast wealth and tax-exempt status. In 2019, the popular news program, 60 Minutes, aired a segment on the Mormon Church’s finances, which shed light on some of the organization’s practices and sparked a national conversation about the role of religion in society. This article will explore the 60 Minutes segment and the implications of the Mormon Church’s financial practices.

Background:

The Mormon Church is one of the wealthiest religious organizations in the world, with an estimated net worth of over $100 billion. The organization’s wealth comes from a variety of sources, including tithing donations from members, investments, and for-profit businesses. The Mormon Church is also tax-exempt, which means it does not have to pay taxes on its income or property.

In 2019, 60 Minutes aired a segment on the Mormon Church’s finances, which was based on a whistleblower’s testimony. The whistleblower, who had worked in the church’s financial department, claimed that the church had amassed a vast fortune and was not using its resources to help the poor or needy as it claimed.

The Segment:

The 60 Minutes segment on the Mormon Church’s finances began with an overview of the organization’s vast wealth. The segment reported that the church’s investment arm, Ensign Peak Advisors, had amassed a $100 billion fund, which was more than the church spent on charitable causes in the past 35 years. The segment also reported that the church had spent millions of dollars on lavish temples and other buildings, which were not open to the public.

The whistleblower, who was interviewed anonymously, claimed that the church had misled its members about its finances. He claimed that the church had told members that tithing donations were used for charitable purposes, but in reality, the money was being used to fund Ensign Peak Advisors and other for-profit businesses. He also claimed that the church had not been transparent about its financial practices and had not disclosed its true net worth to members.

The segment also featured interviews with former members of the Mormon Church, who had left the organization because of its financial practices. These members claimed that they had been pressured to donate large sums of money to the church and were not told how the money was being used.

Response:

The 60 Minutes segment on the Mormon Church’s finances sparked a national conversation about the role of religion in society and the need for transparency in religious organizations. The segment received widespread media coverage and prompted calls for the Mormon Church to be more transparent about its finances.

The Mormon Church responded to the segment by issuing a statement, in which it defended its financial practices and claimed that it had always been transparent about its finances. The church also stated that it used its resources to help the poor and needy and that it was committed to being a good steward of its resources.

Conclusion:

The 60 Minutes segment on the Mormon Church’s finances raised important questions about the role of religion in society and the need for transparency in religious organizations. While the Mormon Church has defended its financial practices, the segment has prompted a national conversation about the need for religious organizations to be more transparent about their finances and the use of tax exemptions. As society continues to grapple with the role of religion in public life, it is likely that the conversation about the Mormon Church’s finances will continue.

