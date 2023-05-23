60-year-old man and son killed in Delhi accident, grandson injured

Shashi and Manoj – victims of motorcycle accident in Burari area : 60-year-old man and son die in North Delhi accident, grandson injured

Police reported that a speeding car hit a motorcycle in Burari area of north Delhi on Sunday, resulting in the death of a 60-year-old man named Shashi and his 24-year-old son Manoj. The deceased were residents of Ghaziabad. Manoj’s eight-year-old son was also injured in the incident, but survived. According to a senior police officer, the trio fell from the motorbike due to the impact of the collision with the Bolero car, which then fled the scene. Locals and passersby helped the victims reach the hospital and reported the accident to the police.

News Source : TNN

