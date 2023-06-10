60-year-old Resident Engages in Shootout with Suspect at Apartment Complex, Resulting in Suspect’s Death at Hospital

Suspect Fatally Wounded in Hospital After Engaging in Shootout with 60-year-old Resident at Apartment Complex

A suspect who engaged in a shootout with a 60-year-old resident at an apartment complex has died from his injuries at the hospital. The incident occurred when the suspect entered the apartment complex and began firing at residents. The 60-year-old resident, who has a concealed carry permit, returned fire and struck the suspect multiple times.

Police arrived at the scene and found the suspect lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The resident was not injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Authorities are investigating the incident but have not released any information about the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting. The resident, who acted in self-defense, is cooperating with police.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible gun ownership and the right to protect oneself in dangerous situations.

