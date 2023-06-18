61-year-old man arrested for living with dead relative in Alabama

Leandrew Smith Jr. – focus keyword: Leandrew Smith Jr. : 61-year-old man arrested for living with dead relative

According to investigators, a 61-year-old man from Alabama was arrested for not reporting that he had been living with a deceased family member in his home for several days. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on June 9 in the town of Sipsey, located 32 miles northwest of Birmingham. Leandrew Smith Jr. was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond. The authorities discovered that Smith had been living with the deceased family member without notifying the authorities. It is unclear how long the person had been deceased or whether Smith has legal representation. The sheriff’s office stated that treating a human corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities is a Class C felony. The cause and manner of the person’s death are under investigation. The Walker County Jail authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News Source : CNN

